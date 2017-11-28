More Videos

  • Police seize bar contents after $1.8 million killer punch

    York County, South Carolina deputies seized contents of the Sandbar Bar & Grill Tuesday after a $1.8 million judgment in a wrongful death lawsuit. O'Dell Fields, 65, a Vietnam War veteran, was killed by one punch thrown outside the bar in 2014. A judge ruled in June the bar owed more than $800,000 in damages as part of the total judgment against the bar, the bartender, and the man who threw the killer punch. Police served a writ of execution Tuesday taking control of the bar's contents for later sale to pay off the judgment, court documents show.

Police seize bar contents after $1.8 million killer punch

York County Library Food for Fines in December

The York County Library will again operate its 'Food for Fines' program during December. Library patrons can pay off overdue fines by donating food. $1 toward the fine is credited for each non-perishable food item. All food stays locally to help people near the branch where it is donated.