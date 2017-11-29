2 officers injured, bullets found inside SC maximum-security prison

State corrections officials are investigating two separate incidents at an upstate South Carolina prison during which two officers were injured and bullets were found inside the facility.
Both incidents happened Monday at Perry Correctional Institution in Pelzer, according to Jeff Taillon, spokesman for the Department of Corrections.
In the first incident, an inmate refused an order from a correctional officer, Taillon said.
“After refusing the order, the inmate attacked and minorly injured two correctional officers,” Taillon said in an email without elaborating on the officers’ injuries.
In the second incident, Taillon said, officers “recovered contraband, which included bullets.” He would not answer questions about how and where the bullets were located, what other contraband was found and whether charges have been filed in connection with either incident.
The latter incident remains under investigation, he said.
Perry Correctional Institution is located in Anderson County, about 20 miles south of Greenville. The Level III maximum-security facility houses just more than 600 male inmates, according to the Department of Corrections website.
In April 2016, a correctional officer was beaten and held hostage at the Pelzer prison, prompting a five-hour ordeal. Five months later, in September, the prison was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure when a group of inmates refused to return to their cells.
