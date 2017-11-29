Sexual harassment standard different for Congress, SC’s Clyburn suggests

More Videos 1:50 Police seize bar contents after $1.8 million killer punch Pause 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:40 York County Library Food for Fines in December 1:52 No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery 0:33 Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam 0:35 Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense 0:41 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 1:13 With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 2:09 Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 0:49 Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Congressman Clyburn gives chilling advice about police to his grandson During a statement at a Congressional Black Caucus press conference, Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina revealed advice that he gave his 21-year-old grandson about what to do if police pull him over for a traffic violation. Clyburn said he told his grandson, "You've got to deny your manhood if you want to ensure that you come home alive." During a statement at a Congressional Black Caucus press conference, Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina revealed advice that he gave his 21-year-old grandson about what to do if police pull him over for a traffic violation. Clyburn said he told his grandson, "You've got to deny your manhood if you want to ensure that you come home alive." C-SPAN

During a statement at a Congressional Black Caucus press conference, Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina revealed advice that he gave his 21-year-old grandson about what to do if police pull him over for a traffic violation. Clyburn said he told his grandson, "You've got to deny your manhood if you want to ensure that you come home alive." C-SPAN