She caught a lobster and wasn’t expecting the ‘tattoo’ on its claw

Karissa Lindstrand is used to lobster fishing, a job she has performed for 4 years.
She’s also used to drinking a lot of Pepsi too – 12 cans a day, according to the CBC.
But she’s not used to seeing lobsters with a Pepsi can image “tattooed on the lobster’s claw” like the one she caught off the coast of Grand Manan, Canada on Nov. 21.
“I can’t say how he got it on,” Lindstrand told CBC. “It seemed more like a tattoo or a drawing on the lobster rather than something growing into it.”
Lindstrand told the Guardian that she’s unsure how the image got there – some theorized that the lobster grew around a can or a box stuck to it. She said she’s never brought up any trash with the lobster traps though.
“I’m still trying to wrap my brain around what exactly it was,” she said.
But Lindstrand ruled out the can theory, because the “tattoo” is pixilated, and the box theory because the image on a box is too big to fit on the claw.
Lindstrand took a photo of the lobster, but didn’t keep it, according to the National Post. Instead, she put the lobster in a crate and shipped it off to a buyer.
“I’m really wishing I would have kept it now,” Lindstrand told the Guardian. “It’s the first time I’ve seen something like that, and it was pretty neat. Kind of bad, but pretty neat”
Matthew Abbott, a marine program coordinator with the Conservation Council of New Brunswick, told CTV that that lobster partially shows the extent human waste has on the ocean.
“What it really tells us is the prevalence of marine debris in our coastal waters. This is a case where the lobster not necessarily has been hurt by it, but it shows that even in the relatively deep waters off Grand Manan there’s garbage down there,” Abbott told CTV.
Abbott said removing trash from the ocean is a tough, but important challenge.
“A lot of the plastics we worry about float, but if they’re filled with water or other materials they’ll sink,” Abbott told CTV.
