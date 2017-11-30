Drug raid at York County cleaning business

More Videos

    The two owners of Ready Maid Inc. and an employee face drug charges after a raid by federal, state, and local police late Wednesday in York County, police said. Officers seized narcotic pills methamphetamine, and guns, police said. The business is on Lesslie Highway outside Rock Hill.

The two owners of Ready Maid Inc. and an employee face drug charges after a raid by federal, state, and local police late Wednesday in York County, police said. Officers seized narcotic pills methamphetamine, and guns, police said. The business is on Lesslie Highway outside Rock Hill.
York County, South Carolina deputies seized contents of the Sandbar Bar & Grill Tuesday after a $1.8 million judgment in a wrongful death lawsuit. O'Dell Fields, 65, a Vietnam War veteran, was killed by one punch thrown outside the bar in 2014. A judge ruled in June the bar owed more than $800,000 in damages as part of the total judgment against the bar, the bartender, and the man who threw the killer punch. Police served a writ of execution Tuesday taking control of the bar's contents for later sale to pay off the judgment, court documents show.

Drug dealer who fled police before fatal crash gets 28-year sentence

Drug dealer who fled police before fatal crash gets 28-year sentence

Stevie McClinton, 24, was sentenced to 28 years prison Monday for a crash while fleeing police where Virginia Bartell, 72, died. Two others were injured. Bartell was a retired schoolteacher hit and killed by McClinton who had cocaine and assault weapons in his car. While trying to elude police McClinton crashed into the car in Rock Hill in September 2016.

Man dead in Chester County shooting

Man dead in Chester County shooting

One man is dead after a shooting around 6:45 a.m. Monday on Circle Drive in Chester County, South Carolina. Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood and his deputies are investigating the death as a homicide, police said. The man died around 6:45 a.m.

York County Library Food for Fines in December

York County Library Food for Fines in December

The York County Library will again operate its 'Food for Fines' program during December. Library patrons can pay off overdue fines by donating food. $1 toward the fine is credited for each non-perishable food item. All food stays locally to help people near the branch where it is donated.