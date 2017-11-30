Protecting life is why SC’s Alan Wilson wants to prohibit abortion after 20 weeks

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced he’s joined a multi-state effort to prohibit abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy.
In a news release, Wilson said the 12-state effort was defending the right of states, adding this is crucial in the argument to protect the lives of unborn children.
“States should be free to protect life,” Wilson posted on Twitter.
@AGAlanWilson Today I joined a 12-state coalition in filing a brief defending the right of states to prohibit abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy. It's a North Carolina case in U.S. Dist. Court. States should be free to protect life.— SC Attorney General (@SCAttyGenOffice) November 30, 2017
Never miss a local story.
The 12-state effort reasons that a fetus is capable of experiencing pain at the 20-week threshold, if not before. Other states whose attorneys general are part of the coalition include West Virginia, Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Texas.
A brief from the 12-state effort was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. It’s arguing in support of the constitutionality of North Carolina’s 20-week law as applied to abortions both before and after the point of viability.
“Each state’s citizens should be free to pass laws to protect their unborn children,” Wilson said in a news release.
Wilson isn’t the only prominent S.C. politician to try and limit abortion.
In August, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster issued an order stopping all state payments to any group or physician affiliated with an abortion clinic – even if the money would not be used to pay for an abortion.
In October, Personhood SC, an anti-abortion group, said McMaster signed their pledge that “personhood” begins at conception. That argues it would give the unborn the full legal protections of a person, a move that would effectively overrule the right to an abortion in South Carolina.
Comments