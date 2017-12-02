8-year-old SC boy dies after being attacked by dogs

An 8-year-old boy was killed Friday after being mauled by dogs near his Gaffney area home.
Korbin Michael Williams, of Daniel Morgan Road, was pronounced dead at the scene.
“This is an absolute tragedy,” said Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. “The boy was familiar with the dogs having cared for them by feeding and playing with them daily. He had just fed them on Friday, minutes before the attack occurred.”
According to Fowler, Williams was walking with another young boy on a roadway across from his home when three dogs attacked them.
“While the dogs were still attacking (Williams), his friend ran to his nearby home for help,” the Cherokee County coroner said. “The friend’s mother and neighbor rushed to Korbin and called 9-1-1.”
The dogs bit Williams in multiple places, while the other child suffered only a bite to his leg, Fowler said.
An autopsy has been ordered in an effort to assist with the investigation.
