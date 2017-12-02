Hundreds revel at Rock Hill’s ChristmasVille

More Videos 0:35 Watch: South Pointe's James McKinney talks about possibility of winning a fourth state championship Pause 1:45 Thousands flock to Rock Hill for annual Christmas parade 0:25 Safety in places of worship is key, says Rock Hill mosque spokesman 1:38 Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison 0:41 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 1:34 Rock Hill gets into the ChristmasVille spirit 0:33 Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam 1:04 Watch: South Pointe football senior James McKinney loves to dance 1:06 Watch: South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. talks about players' reaction to "Prima Donna Tour" comment from coach 1:58 S.C. Governor: Chester Co. tire plant, Walmart is winning combination Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Rock Hill gets into the ChristmasVille spirit The holiday season has officially arrived in Rock Hill. Hundreds of people gathered on Main Street Saturday to take advantage of the annual ChristmasVille festival. The holiday season has officially arrived in Rock Hill. Hundreds of people gathered on Main Street Saturday to take advantage of the annual ChristmasVille festival. Hannah Smoot hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

The holiday season has officially arrived in Rock Hill. Hundreds of people gathered on Main Street Saturday to take advantage of the annual ChristmasVille festival. Hannah Smoot hgsmoot@heraldonline.com