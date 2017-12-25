Cold air? Check. Winter storm? Maybe not in the Rock Hill area.

The cold part of Rock Hill’s weather forecast is for real, but the winter storm threat for later in the week has largely fizzled out, National Weather Service meteorologists say.
A storm system that had been expected to swing across the Southeast on Thursday and Friday will be moisture-starved, according to the latest computer-generated forecasts.
Weather Service meteorologist Harry Gerapetritis said late Monday afternoon that while temperatures will be cold enough for frozen precipitation, it’s questionable if anything will develop.
“The (computer) models have trended drier and colder for the first system in the medium range, Thursday night and Friday,” Gerapetritis said.
That system would follow the passage of another cold front late Wednesday – a frontal passage that would usher in the coldest air so far this season. Highs on Thursday afternoon are only expected to reach the mid 30s in the Rock Hill area.
Forecasters earlier had called for a snow-sleet-freezing rain mix from Thursday night through Friday morning. But Gerapetritis says it now appears only nuisance-level snow and sleet will fall in the early-morning hours Friday.
Most of the computer models used by meteorologists indicate the storm system will either remain south of the Carolinas or not form at all. However, a few of the models still show snow, sleet and freezing rain falling in the area from the system.
Rock Hill-area residents got a taste of the new wintry regime on Christmas, with high temperatures barely climbing above 40 degrees. A slight warm-up, into the middle 40s, is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday before the next surge of arctic air arrives.
Yet another cold front is forecast to reach the area Sunday, with highs on New Years Eve and New Years Day again predicted to be in the middle and upper 30s.
The next storm threat had been expected for New Years Day, but Gerapetritis said the latest computer guidance indicates that system also will not have much moisture to work with.
