Bojangles made-from-scratch biscuits were not praised in a recent national biscuit survey.
Bojangles made-from-scratch biscuits were not praised in a recent national biscuit survey. Alex Kormann akormann@charlotteobserver.com
Bojangles made-from-scratch biscuits were not praised in a recent national biscuit survey. Alex Kormann akormann@charlotteobserver.com

Latest News

‘Tastes like baking soda.’ Bojangles’ biscuits insulted in Washington Post survey.

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

December 26, 2017 06:23 AM

A survey of the nation’s fast-food biscuits didn’t have nice things to say about Charlotte-based Bojangles’.

The Washington Post survey compared the biscuits at Bojangles’, Burger King, KFC, Popeyes, Chick-Fil-A and McDonald’s. (No mention of Hardee’s, which many Southerners believe has the best biscuit.)

IMG_MW_Bonjangles_CEO_00_2_1_0G6DF34I
Biscuits in the making at Bojangles.
T.ORTEGA GAINES ogaines@charlotteobserver.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Taste testers in The Post survey rated Bojangles fifth in the contest, just above last-place Burger King. Ratings were based on texture, taste and appearance, said The Post.

“Not very light and fluffy,” said the judges of Bojangles’ biscuits. “Very salty, not very flaky... Not a good biscuit! Kind of a burned taste, but it looks perfectly golden! So many carbs, so little flavor. It’s crying out for jam, jelly, anything to distract from the bland-yet-fluffy body. I can taste leavening in this; it tastes like baking soda.”

The Post says the top pick in the blind survey genuinely surprised the judges, “who had thought Chick-fil-A or Popeyes would have been the best of the bunch.”

It was McDonald’s.

The judges said the McDonald’s biscuits were soft, flaky and buttery. “Reminds me of a Bisquick pancake without syrup, in a good way,” said a judge.

In case you’re wondering what they said about the worst on the list, Burger King biscuits were likened to “cardboard” and “a cake-like rock.”

“Requires a gallon of water after chewing,” said a judge.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rock Hill church volunteers serve 600-plus meals, gifts

    Volunteers of all ages at St. Mary Catholic Church in Rock Hill, South Carolina served more than 600 meals and gave away gifts to the community Monday on Christmas Day. Food was delivered to the needy and a meal was served at the Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen across Crawford Road from the church. Meals were accompanied with gift bags of toys and clothes and other items for people in need in the community. The event has been held for more than 20 years. All work was done by volunteers from the church and community as a way to serve others on Christmas Day.

Rock Hill church volunteers serve 600-plus meals, gifts

Rock Hill church volunteers serve 600-plus meals, gifts 2:08

Rock Hill church volunteers serve 600-plus meals, gifts
Retiring York County judge: 'I have learned a lot about human nature' 1:49

Retiring York County judge: 'I have learned a lot about human nature'
Pell Grant changes could be 'detrimental' to college students, Rock Hill educator says 2:10

Pell Grant changes could be 'detrimental' to college students, Rock Hill educator says

View More Video