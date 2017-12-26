Nikki Haley got punked by this 'world leader.' Now, it's got Russia talking

More Videos 2:08 Rock Hill church volunteers serve 600-plus meals, gifts Pause 1:41 Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids 2:40 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 1:51 Boats decked in 'over-the-top' holiday displays light up Lake Wylie 1:54 Nikki Haley sounds off on Syria at the UN 1:09 What to do if you've been in a car accident 2:43 Haley on Russia: I don't think we can trust them 2:35 Pregnant South Carolina woman parodies April the giraffe 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Haley on Russia: I don't think we can trust them Sen. Ben Cardin asked South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley about Russia during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. She answered that "we have to be cautious" and also said she sees Crimea as part of Ukraine. Sen. Ben Cardin asked South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley about Russia during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. She answered that "we have to be cautious" and also said she sees Crimea as part of Ukraine. C-SPAN

