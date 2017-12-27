Town of Hilton Head Island
Town of Hilton Head Island

Latest News

‘I will gun you down.’ Mystery bird lover leaves violent threats at SC park

By Lucas High

lhigh@islandpacket.com

December 27, 2017 11:16 AM

Seven signs were stapled to trees or posts at Hilton Head Island’s Crossings Park threatening violence to anyone who harms birds, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released Tuesday.

The signs, discovered Monday by a deputy on patrol in the area, reportedly read: “Dear park visitor, if ill (sic) see you hurting any wild birds, I will gun you down. AR 15 or .45, depending on weather. I don’t care about your age, race or anything else. I will take your life. Best regards, Anther (sic) park visitor.”

The signs were removed but kept as evidence “in case of future incidents,” the report said.

It was not immediately known who put up the threatening signs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Two firefighters injured in York, South Carolina

    Firefighters Matt Johnson and Curtis Greenway were injured Tuesday night battling a duplex fire in York, South Carolina, fire officials said. Both were treated at hospitals for brushing and muscle injuries then released after a porch roof fell on them during the fire suppression, York Fire Chief Domenic Manera said. Both firefighters are expected to recover fully, Manera said. York Mayor Eddiee Lee said the firefighters were fearless and risked their lives for others. Five people were displaced in the fire but the residents were not injured, Manera said. The fire was caused by unattended hot dogs cooking on a stove in one of the units, Manera said.

Two firefighters injured in York, South Carolina

Two firefighters injured in York, South Carolina 2:02

Two firefighters injured in York, South Carolina
York church shows off model train, tiny town display between holidays 1:26

York church shows off model train, tiny town display between holidays
Rock Hill church volunteers serve 600-plus meals, gifts 2:08

Rock Hill church volunteers serve 600-plus meals, gifts

View More Video