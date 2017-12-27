Car thefts are rising. Here’s how thieves could steal your ride, and how to stop them.

More Videos 1:39 Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill Pause 2:02 Two firefighters injured in York, South Carolina 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 2:40 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 2:12 South Pointe football star Derion Kendrick's best plays of 2017 1:41 Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids 0:41 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:23 Great Falls sophomore inspired by Torrey Craig's ascent to the NBA 2:10 Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 1:47 Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

This 'mystery device' can unlock and start your vehicle The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) says new technology is being used to not only unlock and open vehicles, but to also start and steal them. The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) says new technology is being used to not only unlock and open vehicles, but to also start and steal them. NICB

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) says new technology is being used to not only unlock and open vehicles, but to also start and steal them. NICB