S.C. lawmakers take on Medical marijuana, slow-poke drivers and sanctuary cities

By Audrey Hudson

ahudson@thesunnews.com

December 27, 2017 12:06 PM

State lawmakers from Horry County have prefiled numerous bills for consideration when the legislature reconvenes in a few weeks, including measures that support medical marijuana, crack down on sanctuary cities for illegal immigrants, and oppose offshore drilling.

In addition, a lawmaker from Greenville is looking to crack down on drivers going below the speed limit in left passing lanes. Republican State Sen. Ross Turner wants to increase those fines to $200.

The second regular session of the South Carolina General Assembly will convene on Jan. 9, 2018, and consider new legislation and bills still pending from last year.

State Sen. Greg Hembree of North Myrtle Beach is sponsoring a non-binding resolution asking the federal government to remove barriers that block research on the use of cannabis to treat medical conditions and illnesses.

State Rep. Greg Duckworth is also sponsoring a resolution asking Congress to block seismic surveys that are the precursor to offshore drilling for oil and gas.

“Basically, it’s just sending a message to Congress that folks on the coast oppose that kind of activity,” Duckworth said.

“We can’t tell the federal government not to do something, but we can definitely send a message and let them know,” Duckworth said. “They also represent the people, and maybe if they were doing their job, they would listen up.”

State Sen. Stephen Goldfinch is a cosponsor of legislation that mirrors a request from Gov. Henry McMaster to crack down on illegal immigrants.

“He asked a number of us to cosponsor a bill,” Goldfinch said. “The intent is to ban sanctuary cities.”

Republican state Rep. Bruce Bannister of Greenville is sponsoring the House measure that would eliminate state funding to cities that don’t report when illegal immigrants are arrested.

Cities also stand to lose certain federal grants from the Justice Department if they don’t comply with reporting requirements.

The Senate bill would require the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to certify that each city is in compliance.

Goldfinch said he will revive the issue of term limits this session, which he called, “a terrible idea whose time has come.”

This version has an unusual caveat that Goldfinch is hoping will attract more support from lawmakers — a special exemption for those already serving.

“I don’t necessarily like that provision, but it’s a good way to actually get it passed, if we want to be pragmatic,” Goldfinch said.

The limit would be eight terms in the House and four terms in the Senate — 16 years of service in either chamber.

“I’ve exempted the current general assembly, but I will live by it if it passes,” Goldfinch said. “Even if it doesn’t pass, I’ll live by it.”

It’s important for a legislature to have institutional knowledge, but at some point, constituents will start to see diminishing returns from a politician who has been inside the institution for too long, Goldfinch said.

“I think the general public has lost its trust in legislators, and cleaning house every so often is not a bad idea,” Goldfinch said.

Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson

