Signs vandalized with Nazi graffiti in Lexington County ‘irresponsible’ says SCDOT

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has wasted little time in cleaning and replacing road signs in Lexington County that were vandalized with Nazi graffiti around Christmas, calling the whole situation “unnecessary.”
The anti-Semitic symbols were spray painted on the front of one road sign and the back of another near the intersection of Pond Branch Road and Boiling Springs Road. That is near Edmund, not far from Gilbert or Red Bank.
A driver reported seeing the Nazi graffiti on Christmas Day. After assessing the vandalism Tuesday night, SCDOT fixed the damaged signs Wednesday morning.
“It has already been done,” Andrew Leaphart, SCDOT’s chief engineer for operations, said of replacing one sign with the graffiti on the front and covering over the back of another road sign that had a Nazi swastika painted on the back.
Never miss a local story.
Over the Christmas holiday, several signs in the Edmund community of Lexington County were vandalized. SCDOT is in the process or repairing and replacing those signs today.
Andrew Leaphart, SCDOT’s Chief Engineer for Operations
Leaphart said the process of covering and replacing the signs costs several hundred dollars. But there was a sense of urgency to get the work done.
“Anything that is offensive, or gang related is prioritized,” said Leaphart, adding that anything that might obstruct the signs needs to fixed immediately. “We have to make sure there is no danger to the public.”
In addition to multiple swastika’s, “SS” was painted numerous times. That vandalism was likely a reference to the protection squadron that enforced the Nazi’s racial policy and operated concentration camps.
Additionally, “AB” could be made out on one of the vandalized signs. That could be a reference to the Aryan Brotherhood, a white supremacist group.
Beyond the expense, Leaphart said the process can be dangerous for the crews that have to do the work, especially in the dark.
“It’s not necessary. We were forced by irresponsible action of others,” Leaphart said. “We want to discouraged repeat events and have been in touch with law enforcement.”
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said a report was taken in the 200 block of Pond Branch Road about a report of vandalism.
The sheriff’s department said there were no other reports of Nazi-related vandalism in Lexington County beyond the signs in the Pond Branch Road area.
There was no word if there were any suspects.
“Our work on the case continues,” Capt. Adam Myrick said.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department encourages anyone who might have seen a suspicious vehicle or person in the general area of the vandalized signs during the Christmas holiday to share that info by calling Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
The vandalism was reported to The State by Marshall Harris, who said he spotted the graffiti as he was driving to his home in Atlanta. He was returning from a Christmas visit at his parents’ house in South Carolina, his old home state.
“I’m a former South Carolina resident. I love the state, a lot,” Harris said. “I was outraged by what I saw.”
Comments