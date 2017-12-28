Latest News

Crave Chick-fil-A on Sundays? So does this SC man – and he made a video about it

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

December 28, 2017 09:59 AM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 23 MINUTES AGO

Have you ever been disappointed after driving up to a Chick-fil-A only to realize that the restaurant is closed because it’s Sunday?

Well, so has South Carolina resident Shama Mrema.

Mrema published a music video on his Facebook account lamenting the fact that he has “withdrawals on the Lord’s day,” when the company’s restaurants are closed.

“Chick-fil-A, I want you and I need you, but it’s Sunday,” the chorus says.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mrema describes himself as an African-born, American-raised actor, writer and comedian on his Facebook account. He’s based in Greenville.

In an interview with Fox Carolina, Mrema said he wrote the song as a comedy.

“A friend and I love Chick-fil-A, and I realized that we always wanted to go on Sunday and I had to remind him or he had to remind me that they were closed,” Mrema told the station.

The video has been shared more than 4,600 times, and it has several calling it their “Sunday anthem.”

Facebook user Payton Reedy said in response to the video, “I felt that on a personal level,” while Maggie Taylor said that the “hottest track of 2017 just got dropped.”

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill

    Persis Indian Grill, Fort Mill’s newest restaurant and the first one in town specializing in Indian cuisine, opened on Christmas Day. The owners have MBAs, but are also foodies and learned there was a need to fill in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill

Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill 1:39

Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill
Two firefighters injured in York, South Carolina 2:02

Two firefighters injured in York, South Carolina
York church shows off model train, tiny town display between holidays 1:26

York church shows off model train, tiny town display between holidays

View More Video