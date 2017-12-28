Pregnant SC woman assaulted, choked by child’s father in front of their other kids

A South Carolina man was arrested for attacking and choking a woman, pregnant with their child, in front of their two children and another relative.
Octavius Mitchell is charged with first-degree domestic violence, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Mitchell admitted to pushing the woman to the ground and choking her, according to thetandd.com.
Mitchell said the woman attacked him first, after he and their two children returned from seeing his girlfriend, wistv.com reported. Mitchell said he fought back, which was corroborated by Mitchell’s uncle, who said Mitchell “wasn’t trying to hurt her.”
The woman had red marks on her neck and marks on her arms that indicated she was scratched and grabbed, according to thetandd.com, adding she also had grass on her back.
Her account differed from Mitchell’s recollection of the incident.
She told deputies that she threw Mitchell’s cell phone and he responded by pushing her to the ground, and throwing her phone and one of her shoes, according to multiple reports. She also said Mitchell punched her in her face and choked her until she couldn’t breathe.
Mitchell was arrested and taken to Orangeburg County Detention Center. If convicted, Mitchell faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
