More Videos

Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill 1:39

Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill

Pause
Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

How Adam Pickett stepped up for Winthrop basketball during its Dec. 30, 2017 win 0:59

How Adam Pickett stepped up for Winthrop basketball during its Dec. 30, 2017 win

Need to know: New SC laws for 2018 1:06

Need to know: New SC laws for 2018

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 2:40

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

York County drug commander says enforcement unit is ‘ethically sound’ after attorney's criticism 3:39

York County drug commander says enforcement unit is ‘ethically sound’ after attorney's criticism

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

York County investigates 3 recent armed robberies 2:24

York County investigates 3 recent armed robberies

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:41

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy 0:50

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy

  • Record number of men seeking warm beds, meals at Rock Hill shelter

    The Men's Warming Center in Rock Hill is seeing record numbers of men seeking a hot meal and warm place to sleep. Emily Sutton, pastor for Bethel United Methodist Church for six years, said the number of men staying at the shelter has dramatically increased. Shelter organizers said the center needs donations and volunteers.

Record number of men seeking warm beds, meals at Rock Hill shelter

The Men's Warming Center in Rock Hill is seeing record numbers of men seeking a hot meal and warm place to sleep. Emily Sutton, pastor for Bethel United Methodist Church for six years, said the number of men staying at the shelter has dramatically increased. Shelter organizers said the center needs donations and volunteers.
By Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com
Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill

Fort Mill Times

Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill

Persis Indian Grill, Fort Mill’s newest restaurant and the first one in town specializing in Indian cuisine, opened on Christmas Day. The owners have MBAs, but are also foodies and learned there was a need to fill in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

Two firefighters injured in York, South Carolina

Latest News

Two firefighters injured in York, South Carolina

Firefighters Matt Johnson and Curtis Greenway were injured Tuesday night battling a duplex fire in York, South Carolina, fire officials said. Both were treated at hospitals for brushing and muscle injuries then released after a porch roof fell on them during the fire suppression, York Fire Chief Domenic Manera said. Both firefighters are expected to recover fully, Manera said. York Mayor Eddiee Lee said the firefighters were fearless and risked their lives for others. Five people were displaced in the fire but the residents were not injured, Manera said. The fire was caused by unattended hot dogs cooking on a stove in one of the units, Manera said.

York church shows off model train, tiny town display between holidays

Latest News

York church shows off model train, tiny town display between holidays

Abiding Presence Lutheran Church in York is displaying its large model train and miniature village for the tenth year this week. Rev. Charles Aurand has collected many of the trains and buildings over 60 years from his first train car when he was 6-years-old. The church is requesting canned or dry goods donations as an entry fee that will be donated to to area food pantries.

Rock Hill church volunteers serve 600-plus meals, gifts

Latest News

Rock Hill church volunteers serve 600-plus meals, gifts

Volunteers of all ages at St. Mary Catholic Church in Rock Hill, South Carolina served more than 600 meals and gave away gifts to the community Monday on Christmas Day. Food was delivered to the needy and a meal was served at the Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen across Crawford Road from the church. Meals were accompanied with gift bags of toys and clothes and other items for people in need in the community. The event has been held for more than 20 years. All work was done by volunteers from the church and community as a way to serve others on Christmas Day.

Retiring York County judge: 'I have learned a lot about human nature'

Latest News

Retiring York County judge: 'I have learned a lot about human nature'

16th Circuit Judge John Hayes will retire on Dec. 31 after serving 26 years as a judge in York County. Hayes, a lawyer since 1971, took the bench in 1991 as resident judge for York and Union counties. Hayes said during his time as judge, he has "learned a lot about human nature" and that sending people to prison is the hardest part of the job.

Boats decked in 'over-the-top' holiday displays light up Lake Wylie

Local

Boats decked in 'over-the-top' holiday displays light up Lake Wylie

The Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce's annual Lights on the Lake Holiday Boat Parade saw boats large and small docked Saturday night at T-Bones on the Lake, near the Buster Boyd Bridge. Hundreds of people gathered to gaze at the illuminated boats. Many of the boats had themes, including pirate ships, the Griswold's boat house, a giant dancing Santa and an oversized snowman, among others.

Knights group donates enough money to keep Rock Hill store open

Latest News

Knights group donates enough money to keep Rock Hill store open

The Knights of Columbus in Rock Hill and Lancaster raised money to help a Rock Hill store owner keep her doors open after a car repair threatened to empty her bank account. Kathleen Lawrence owns Kat's Bread Box and donates bread to local food banks to help feed the poor. The Knights, who deliver the bread, raised money to help her stay afloat and presented the checks Tuesday at her store.

Burns Chevrolet-Cadillac in Rock Hill assembles Christmas toys

Local

Burns Chevrolet-Cadillac in Rock Hill assembles Christmas toys

For the 25th consecutive year, the service department at Burns Chevrolet-Cadillac in Rock Hill, South Carolina will put together toys, bicycles and other Christmas gifts for free for area families. The work is done by mechanics who offer their services to help children receive a ready-to-go present on Christmas.