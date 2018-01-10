No snow? No problem for Fort Mill tinkerer. He just makes his own!

More Videos

By Jeff Sochko Special to the Fort Mill Times
Hundreds of Rock Hill students have more to eat after $42K donation

Walmart donated $42,000 to the Rock Hill Schools Education Foundation to fund the Back the Pack program, which provides food for needy students on weekends. Students, community leaders, volunteers and members of the foundation gathered at the Applied Technology Center on Wednesday to pack food storage bags with snacks to send home with the students at the Back the Pack event.

Gettys sworn in as Rock Hill mayor, tells city to take 'bold steps in new directions'

Newly-elected Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys said the community needs to work to ensure all citizens of Rock Hill "reap the benefits of our shared prosperity." Gettys replaces Doug Echols, who served as mayor for 20 years. Gettys defeated candidate William "Bump" Roddey in a runoff election on Oct. 31, 2017 after narrowly losing the general election by less than three dozen votes on Oct. 17.

Record number of men seeking warm beds, meals at Rock Hill shelter

The Men's Warming Center in Rock Hill is seeing record numbers of men seeking a hot meal and warm place to sleep. Emily Sutton, pastor for Bethel United Methodist Church for six years, said the number of men staying at the shelter has dramatically increased. Shelter organizers said the center needs donations and volunteers.

Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill

Persis Indian Grill, Fort Mill's newest restaurant and the first one in town specializing in Indian cuisine, opened on Christmas Day. The owners have MBAs, but are also foodies and learned there was a need to fill in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

Two firefighters injured in York, South Carolina

Firefighters Matt Johnson and Curtis Greenway were injured Tuesday night battling a duplex fire in York, South Carolina, fire officials said. Both were treated at hospitals for brushing and muscle injuries then released after a porch roof fell on them during the fire suppression, York Fire Chief Domenic Manera said. Both firefighters are expected to recover fully, Manera said. York Mayor Eddiee Lee said the firefighters were fearless and risked their lives for others. Five people were displaced in the fire but the residents were not injured, Manera said. The fire was caused by unattended hot dogs cooking on a stove in one of the units, Manera said.

York church shows off model train, tiny town display between holidays

Abiding Presence Lutheran Church in York is displaying its large model train and miniature village for the tenth year this week. Rev. Charles Aurand has collected many of the trains and buildings over 60 years from his first train car when he was 6-years-old. The church is requesting canned or dry goods donations as an entry fee that will be donated to to area food pantries.

Rock Hill church volunteers serve 600-plus meals, gifts

Volunteers of all ages at St. Mary Catholic Church in Rock Hill, South Carolina served more than 600 meals and gave away gifts to the community Monday on Christmas Day. Food was delivered to the needy and a meal was served at the Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen across Crawford Road from the church. Meals were accompanied with gift bags of toys and clothes and other items for people in need in the community. The event has been held for more than 20 years. All work was done by volunteers from the church and community as a way to serve others on Christmas Day.