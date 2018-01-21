Graham says ‘shutdown is going to get a lot worse,’ directs blame at White House

More Videos 1:31 Snow Day comes to Fort Mill SC Pause 0:47 Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island 0:52 Conflicting accounts emerge after fatal Buckwalter Parkway accident 2:01 Dozens of cops escort body of slain York Co. detective to Rock Hill 2:37 Local fighter featured on card for UFC Fight Night 7:24 4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt 1:22 York County women take part in Charlotte Women's March 2018 1:10 Great Falls wins fight-delayed rivalry game against Lewisville 1:38 What happens when the government shuts down? 0:21 Watch the flu spread across the United States Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Lindsey Graham talks Trump to SC GOP US Sen. Lindsey Graham praises President Donald Trump for his approach to foreign policy and says enemies "better watch it with this guy." US Sen. Lindsey Graham praises President Donald Trump for his approach to foreign policy and says enemies "better watch it with this guy." jself@thestate.com

