‘This is for all girls’: USC student shares creepy story of being followed at mall

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 124 Carolina Water Service customers oppose water rate increase Pause 61 Clean Eatz, a new Fort Mill cafe, offers healthier options, meal plans and more 33 More than 800 homes could come just off I-77. Why the county wants to take its time. 133 Residential growth and its impact is hot topic with York County residents 172 Jack Mitchell, Rock Hill barber for 61 years, dies at age 76 130 Slain Lancaster teen remembered at vigil for adventurous spirit 149 Lancaster Sheriff: murdered, dismembered teen found on property 43 Fort Mill students going 'Beyond School Walls' with LPL Financial 102 'Heroes' group donates $79k for injured York County officers, families 126 Rock Hill, Fort Mill parents discuss safety, security at their children's schools Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Getting around at night can make us feel wary. Thieves look for “easy prey” before trying to attack. These tips can help make you a less likely target. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Getting around at night can make us feel wary. Thieves look for “easy prey” before trying to attack. These tips can help make you a less likely target. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy