It’s time to make a new amendment to the US Constitution, SC panel says

219 Nation Ford JROTC cyber defense team learns to protect Pause

65 Anonymous person with Carolina Panthers replaces wheelchair stolen from York County child

96 Rock Hill students making 'global and local impact' with socks

83 More people book rentals in private homes, so Tega Cay is considering regulating it

38 How can $8 saves lives in York County? The answer includes barbecue and firefighters

124 Carolina Water Service customers oppose water rate increase

61 Clean Eatz, a new Fort Mill cafe, offers healthier options, meal plans and more

33 More than 800 homes could come just off I-77. Why the county wants to take its time.

133 Residential growth and its impact is hot topic with York County residents