He tried throwing footballs to inmate at SC prison. Here’s what was in them

You could call it a pick-six for the S.C. Department of Corrections.
A man is accused of trying to throw footballs filled with contraband to an inmate at a South Carolina prison.
Kadeem Laron Cobb is charged with possession with intent to distribute, trespassing on Department of Corrections property and attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband, according to a release put out by the department Monday.
According to arrest warrants, Cobb tried to throw footballs containing contraband – including 42 grams of marijuana, tobacco and cellphones – to an inmate at Perry Correctional Institution in Pelzer on Saturday.
The warrants do not identify the intended target of the footballs.
