Cross-town baseball rivalry 'betters the brand' ahead of region play in York Co.

Fort Mill school bond voters tell how they will vote and why.

Rock Hill man who was shot by police after pointing gun at officers sentenced to probation

Worried about car break-ins? The York County Sheriff's Office has a message for you.

Wizards teach hundreds of 'muggles' lessons in Rock Hill

Nation Ford JROTC cyber defense team learns to protect

Anonymous person with Carolina Panthers replaces wheelchair stolen from York County child

Rock Hill students making 'global and local impact' with socks

More people book rentals in private homes, so Tega Cay is considering regulating it

How can $8 saves lives in York County? The answer includes barbecue and firefighters

5-year-old child dropped off at wrong location in Rock Hill

A 5-year-old boy in Rock Hill, South Carolina, was dropped off Monday at the wrong location after school. Tiera Flanagan, mother of the boy, said she was scared when her son was missing for almost two hours. She wants answers.
Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com
York Comprehensive High School baseball coach Eddie Tisdale and his cross-town rival coach, Clover's Hank Wofford, agree that a big rivalry game is exciting ahead of region play. The Cougars and Blue Eagles meet twice in the 2018 season, Wofford says, which helps the teams "better the brand" before facing competitors outside of western York County. Winning the traditional rivalry game would be a plus, Tisdale said after the Cougars' loss on Friday, March 9, 2018, but his goal is turning his players' focus to region wins.

Jacob Dean Patterson, 31, was sentenced to 10 years probation Monday after pleading guilty to pointing a gun at Rock Hill, South Carolina police officers on Thanksgiving Day 2017. Patterson was under the influence of alcohol and drugs and prosecutors said he wanted to commit "suicide by cop." Police shot Patterson after a SWAT team rushed Patterson's home and he pointed a gun at officers, prosecutors said. Patterson must undergo mental health treatment and other probation conditions.

The Culture and Heritage Museum of York County held the third annual Harry Potter Science Saturday in Rock Hill. Witches and wizards taught science to nearly 600 children and adults. The "muggle" children played Quidditch and learned astronomy in the planetarium at the event.

Students in the International Baccalaureate program at Sullivan Middle School have sold nearly 160 packs of socks for their Soaring to Service initiative. The students teamed up with We Help Two, which provides the socks for sale, to raise money to provide prosthetics for children who are amputees. In addition, the program is providing socks to The Men's Haven homeless shelter in Rock Hill.

Friends and family gathered Saturday for a candlelight vigil to remember Austin Steele, an autistic teenager who was found dismembered and buried at his home on High Point Circle in Lancaster. Steele's family said he was kind and adventurous and loved riding his moped. Christopher Allen Holford, 30, of Lancaster is charged with Steele’s murder and Holford's wife Brandy Nicole Faye Duncan, 19, is charged with helping him cover up the crime.