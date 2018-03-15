Miami pedestrian bridge collapses days after installation; police say multiple deaths, cars trapped

66 In wake of school shooting, this Tega Cay girl finds a way to promote kindness Pause

114 Students in Fort Mill, Rock Hill and York, Lancaster counties protest gun violence

25 Flash snowfall in Fort Mill!

41 5-year-old child dropped off at wrong location in Rock Hill

98 Cross-town baseball rivalry 'betters the brand' ahead of region play in York Co.

66 Fort Mill school bond voters tell how they will vote and why.

110 Rock Hill man who was shot by police after pointing gun at officers sentenced to probation

7 Worried about car break-ins? The York County Sheriff's Office has a message for you.

95 Wizards teach hundreds of 'muggles' lessons in Rock Hill