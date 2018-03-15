SC crack dealer ‘Balla Walla’ gets lengthy prison sentence

Don't expect to see "Ball Walla" for a significant amount of time.
That's because the South Carolina man nicknamed "Balla Walla" received a lengthy prison sentence in federal court Thursday.
Ernest Roberts, aka “Balla Walla,” was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute and distribution of crack cocaine, according to U.S. Attorney Beth Drake. Roberts was convicted in August 2017.
The 41-year-old Allendale man was sentenced to 180 months (15 years) in prison, by U.S. District Judge Mary G. Lewis in Columbia's federal court. Roberts could have been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
On Feb. 22, 2016, Roberts traveled to a pawn store in Fairfax, to meet with an informant working with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. After discussing the meet on several recorded phone calls, evidence established that Roberts sold the informant 26.35 grams of crack cocaine in exchange for $1,300, according to Drake's office.
SLED agents testified that they observed the transaction and identified Roberts as the individual who met with the informant to conduct the controlled purchase.
Roberts has numerous prior convictions, the most recent of which were for possession with intent to distribute oxycodone and crack cocaine in 2014, possession with intent to distribute marijuana in 2013, and distribution of cocaine in 2006.
