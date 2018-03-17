More Videos

In wake of school shooting, this Tega Cay girl finds a way to promote kindness

Students in Fort Mill, Rock Hill and York, Lancaster counties protest gun violence

Flash snowfall in Fort Mill!

5-year-old child dropped off at wrong location in Rock Hill

Cross-town baseball rivalry 'betters the brand' ahead of region play in York Co.

Fort Mill school bond voters tell how they will vote and why.

Rock Hill man who was shot by police after pointing gun at officers sentenced to probation

Worried about car break-ins? The York County Sheriff's Office has a message for you.

Wizards teach hundreds of 'muggles' lessons in Rock Hill

Nation Ford JROTC cyber defense team learns to protect

Man charged in York County police shootings denied bond

Christian Thomas McCall, 47, charged in the shooting of for York County law enforcement officers, one fatally, was denied bond Friday, March 16, 2018, in York County court. McCall is charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder, domestic violence and four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, stemming from the January shooting.
Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com
York Comprehensive High School baseball coach Eddie Tisdale and his cross-town rival coach, Clover's Hank Wofford, agree that a big rivalry game is exciting ahead of region play. The Cougars and Blue Eagles meet twice in the 2018 season, Wofford says, which helps the teams "better the brand" before facing competitors outside of western York County. Winning the traditional rivalry game would be a plus, Tisdale said after the Cougars' loss on Friday, March 9, 2018, but his goal is turning his players' focus to region wins.

Jacob Dean Patterson, 31, was sentenced to 10 years probation Monday after pleading guilty to pointing a gun at Rock Hill, South Carolina police officers on Thanksgiving Day 2017. Patterson was under the influence of alcohol and drugs and prosecutors said he wanted to commit "suicide by cop." Police shot Patterson after a SWAT team rushed Patterson's home and he pointed a gun at officers, prosecutors said. Patterson must undergo mental health treatment and other probation conditions.

The Culture and Heritage Museum of York County held the third annual Harry Potter Science Saturday in Rock Hill. Witches and wizards taught science to nearly 600 children and adults. The "muggle" children played Quidditch and learned astronomy in the planetarium at the event.

Students in the International Baccalaureate program at Sullivan Middle School have sold nearly 160 packs of socks for their Soaring to Service initiative. The students teamed up with We Help Two, which provides the socks for sale, to raise money to provide prosthetics for children who are amputees. In addition, the program is providing socks to The Men's Haven homeless shelter in Rock Hill.