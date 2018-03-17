The Bates family. From left to right, Bill, Logan, Jana and Ryan.
The Bates family. From left to right, Bill, Logan, Jana and Ryan. From the Jana Bates and family YouCaring page Used with permission
The Bates family. From left to right, Bill, Logan, Jana and Ryan. From the Jana Bates and family YouCaring page Used with permission

Latest News

How this 33-year-old SC mom's quick thinking saved her own life

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

March 17, 2018 12:27 PM

Before it happened, there was nothing in Bluffton resident Jana Marie Bates’ life to indicate she would suffer a stroke.

“She’s 33 years old, she’s healthy, she exercises, she eats well, she doesn’t smoke, she doesn’t have cholesterol issues. She had no risk factors for a stroke,” said Ashley Chandler, a friend of Bates’ who started a for her the day after Bates’ March 8 stroke. YouCaring page

“When I got the news that she had a stroke, I was in disbelief, and I think that reaction was pretty widespread among everybody that knows Jana.”

Bates is a nurse with Coastal Carolina Hospital’s Labor and Delivery Unit and recognized the symptoms of the stroke as soon as they set in on March 8, said Bates’ husband Bill, an officer with the Bluffton Police Department, who credits that fact with saving her life.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

JanaandSons
Jana Bates and her sons, Logan and Ryan.
From the Jana Bates and family YouCaring page Used with permission

When she felt symptoms coming on, she asked her youngest son Logan to wake up her husband, who had just finished working a night shift. When Bill Bates came into the room, he saw his wife on the floor.

“She said to me ‘I hope I’m not having a stroke,’ and I said ‘get out of here. You’re 33. You’re not having a stroke.’ A couple minutes later, she just grabbed my arm and said ‘call an ambulance. Call 911. Something’s not right,’” said Bill Bates. “Thank God she listened to herself.”

Bates was taken to the emergency room, where three blood clots were found on her brain, according to her YouCaring page. That discovery resulted in her being flown to Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

After arriving at MUSC, two of the clots on Bates’ brain were removed, while doctors left a third to dissolve on its own, according to Chandler.

A doctor told her and her husband that the stroke she had was one of the worst a person can have.

“The neurologist at MUSC told Jana that she is a miracle and is lucky that she only suffered minor deficits, as 88 percent of patients who suffer this type of stroke aren't as lucky,” said Bill Bates.

Within a few days, though, Bates was already walking up and down a half flight of stairs as part of her physical therapy, her husband said.

Three days after the stroke, on Saturday, Bates returned home. In the days since, she and her family have been taking it one day at a time, her husband said, and she has been getting a little better each day.

“She’s very eager to put this behind her and get back to her normal routine,” he said.

As doctors worked to ensure Bates lived, people from around the town of Bluffton came together to make her and her family’s lives easier.

Chandler started a YouCaring page that has so far raised $5,800.

“They’re a double-income family and with not being able to work and now all these hospital bills, finances were definitely on her mind,” said Chandler, who told Bates about the YouCaring page on Sunday. “She wasn’t aware of it until I talked to her, and it just brought her to tears.”

BatesBlufftonPD
Members of the Bluffton Police Department and their families gathered at Station 300 on Saturday to allow Jana Bates some quiet time to rest. L to R - Jana's dad, Mike, Officer Karafa (kneeling), Captain Babkiewicz (middle kneeling gray longsleeve), K-9 Officer Grant (uniform & wearing the hat) and K-9 Officer DeCrane and Ashley Chandler (wife of Lt. Scott Chandler) with their children, treated Ryan Bates and Logan Bates to a fun afternoon of bowling, arcade games, ice cream followed by a trip to the park.
Bill Bates Submitted

People from the town of Bluffton and the Bluffton Police Department have donated their vacation hours to Bill Bates to allow him to stay at his wife’s side and take her to doctor’s appointments.

“Police officers stick together. They’re definitely your family,” said Chandler.

Bill Bates’ supervisor Sgt. Bonifacio Perez and Police Chaplin John Ring drove up to Charleston to visit his wife in the intensive care unit and provide lunch and spiritual guidance, he said.

“Never before has an employer treated me or my family with such kindness,” he said.

In-laws and police friends have stepped up to help take care of their kids, Bill Bates said, allowing his wife some much needed quiet time to rest.

Members of Burn Boot Camp in Bluffton, where Jana Bates works out, dedicated their participation in the Red Cedar Foxes Trot 5K on Saturday to Jana Bates, wearing blue ribbons to support her, her husband said. That was followed by a fundraiser for her where those members, alongside Bluffton Boot Camp owner Laura Lutz, raised $900.

FullSizeR1001
Bluffton Burn Boot Camp held the Red Cedar 5K Run/Walk on Saturday and showed support for member Jana Bates. Member Allie Ronay made blue stroke awareness ribbons for members to wear during the event. Event participants joined Burn Boot Camp owner Laura Lutz in donating $900 to the Bates family.
Bill Bates Submitted

Meanwhile, Rainbow International Restoration on Hilton Head Island came to Bluffton and cleaned the Bates’ carpets, where Jana Bates got sick during her stroke, before she returned from the hospital in Charleston.

“Words can’t describe how grateful we are and how appreciative we are of everyone’s love and support,” said Bill Bates.

StrokeSigns
The FAST method for identifying strokes.
The American Stroke Association Used with permission

Before asking her husband to call 911, Jana Bates noticed that she was dizzy and slurring her speech, Bill Bates said. She also had a severe headache.

She hopes that she might be able to use the experience she’s endured to spread the word to others about what the symptoms of a stroke look like.

The American Stroke Association recommends using the acronym FAST to determine if you are having a stroke. Essentially, if your face is drooping, one of your arms is weak and you are slurring your speech, it is time to call 911.













Road to recovery

A community helps

What to look for



Michael Olinger: , 843-706-8107@mikejolinger

Additional signs you might be having a stroke

- The American Stroke Association

Sudden confusion, trouble speaking or understanding speech.

Sudden numbness or weakness of face, arm or leg. Especially on one side of the body.

Sudden trouble seeing in one or Both eyes.

Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination.

Sudden severe headache with no known cause.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man charged in York County police shootings denied bond

View More Video