Dawn Staley apologizes for South Carolina missing the national anthem

SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina beat Virginia 66-56 in the second round of the NCAA tournament to advance to the Sweet 16 at Colonial Life Arena on March 18, 2018, in Columbia, SC. Gavin McIntyre

South Carolina beat Virginia 66-56 in the second round of the NCAA tournament to advance to the Sweet 16 at Colonial Life Arena on March 18, 2018, in Columbia, SC. Gavin McIntyre