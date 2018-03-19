12 miles and 50-pound backpacks: How slain SC officer's friends, widow honored him

As nearly two-dozen people carried weighted backpacks to the gravesite of fallen Greenville officer Allen Jacobs, Meghan Jacobs carried on her back the couple's 20-month-old daughter, whom he never got to meet.
Two years after Jacobs, 28, was shot and killed in the line of duty, a group of officers and civilians trekked 12 miles up the Swamp Rabbit Trail to his burial spot in Travelers Rest on Friday. Pictures and posts on the Greenville Police Department's Facebook page documented the ruck.
Many of those making the hike carried backpacks filled with weights, some of which weighed up to 50 pounds. Draped over one backpack was one of Jacobs' shirts, which bore his badge number — 32.
Jacobs was fatally shot March 18, 2016, while chasing a known gang member. The suspect took his own life while surrounded by officers near the Swamp Rabbit Trail.
The 4.5-hour trek was an opportunity for participants to reflect on their memories of Jacobs, a four-year veteran of the department and an Iraq War veteran. At his gravesite, after a few minutes of silent remembrance, they talked about Jacobs "and how he would have had the physical skills to complete a ruck like this," a caption in one of the pictures reads.
Meghan Jacobs was pregnant with the couple's daughter when her husband was killed. Their daughter, Lennox, was born in July 2016.
Several officers shared tributes and memories of Jacobs on the post.
"He still motivates me a lot," wrote Officer Cole Fertitta. "What could I do today to make him proud, I often think. He was a hell of a police officer."
Officer Andrew Sturman, Jacobs' partner, now drives the vehicle they shared on road patrols.
"As a partner, Jacobs was one of the guys you wanted to have your back," Sturman wrote in the post. "He took his job very seriously, trained hard and excelled in it. I knew he would be there in any dynamic and stressful situation we encountered."
