Forecast shows severe weather can impact South Carolina as storms threaten southeast

The southeast U.S. is bracing for severe weather that is forecast to hit Monday night. While Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee are expected to suffer the greatest impact of the storms, South Carolina and the Midlands will also be affected.
The National Weather Service in Columbia reported there is potential for severe weather in the Midlands, and across the Palmetto State, beginning Monday evening.
There is also the potential for more severe weather in South Carolina on Tuesday afternoon.
A few thunderstorms will form during the evening, according to NWS Columbia. Another round of scattered thunderstorms are likely overnight.
While Richland and Lexington counties are expected to experience showers and thunderstorms, the most severe weather is forecast to occur in Bamberg and Barnwell counties, according to NWS Columbia.
The greatest threats are posed by potential damaging wind gusts. There is also the threat of localized tornadoes and small hail will also be possible overnight in the Midlands, it is possible for occurrences.
On Tuesday, a few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible, from noon through the early evening, NWS Columbia reported. Again, the greatest threats will be posed by damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.
Across the southeast, more than 29 million people face a threat of severe storms Monday that could bring hail the size of tennis balls, damaging winds and strong tornadoes.
That includes the Lowcountry and coastal South Carolina. Areas in Charleston, Hilton Head and Myrtle Beach could see strong thunderstorms, tornadoes, flash floods, and hail Monday and Tuesday.
Showers and possible thunderstorms are also in the forecast for the Upstate. Greenville, Clemson and Anderson are all expected to see significant rain, but the potential for damaging winds isn't as great.
Across the state line, in North Carolina, the forecast is similar. In Charlotte, precipitation and thunderstorms are both possible Monday night and Tuesday.
The impact of the storms is considered to be greater in Georgia. Especially in Atlanta, which is anticipating showers, thunderstorms and powerful wind gusts Monday and Tuesday.
Large parts of Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee and a small portion of northeast Mississippi will be under a tornado threat Monday afternoon and evening, the national Storm Prediction Center said.
