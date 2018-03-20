Boy, 12, hospitalized after pool drain pulls him underwater at SC resort

A 12 year-old boy was taken to the hospital Monday night after getting caught under water at the Avista Resort's lazy river for around 10 minutes, according to a news release.
North Myrtle Beach Police were called to the Avista Resort around 9:45 p.m., according to the release.
A three-foot by three-foot grate covering a six-inch suction line that is part of the lazy river had been removed, according to the release, and one of the boy’s legs was sucked into the suction line, holding him underwater for what witnesses say may have been 10 minutes or so.
Police performed CPR on the boy after detecting a slight pulse, the release says, and the boy was transferred to Grand Strand Medical Center. His parents are there with him.
The release says police have begun an investigation into the incident.
There's no word on his condition.
