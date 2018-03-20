She assaulted someone in SC school drop-off line — and told cops she was on meth

A South Carolina woman said she was on methamphetamine when she opened the door of a van in a school drop-off line and assaulted a passenger inside, according to reports.
Anita Joann Cantrell, 36, is charged with third-degree assault and battery and disturbing schools, according to Spartanburg County jail records.
Deputies said Cantrell appeared agitated when she walked beside the drop-off line at Rainbow Lake Middle School on Monday morning, according to WYFF.
Cantrell then opened the door to the van, began screaming and grabbed a passenger in the van by the arms, according to an incident report cited by FOX Carolina. The occupants of the vehicle told deputies they didn't know Cantrell, the station reported, and deputies say it was their understanding she does not have a child who attends the middle school.
A sheriff's office spokesman told WSPA that it was his understanding Cantrell's child attends the elementary school across the street from where the incident happened.
On the way to jail, Cantrell told deputies she had ingested methamphetamine that morning, according to the Spartanburg Herald-Journal. She was taken to a hospital and evaluated before going to jail.
Cantrell also had a warrant for assault and battery from an unrelated incident in 2017 in which she is accused of assaulting a woman, the Herald-Journal reported.
