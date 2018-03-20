Watch how these robotic lifeguards will help save lives in Myrtle Beach this summer

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 123 Cans left near Rock Hill post office leads to police, bomb squad response Pause 20 Police investigate suspicious package at Rock Hill SC post office 44 New apartments and actual land preservation are in the Lancaster planning pipeline 126 Man charged in York County police shootings denied bond 66 In wake of school shooting, this Tega Cay girl finds a way to promote kindness 114 Students in Fort Mill, Rock Hill and York, Lancaster counties protest gun violence 25 Flash snowfall in Fort Mill! 41 5-year-old child dropped off at wrong location in Rock Hill 98 Cross-town baseball rivalry 'betters the brand' ahead of region play in York Co. 66 Fort Mill school bond voters tell how they will vote and why. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department will have four "robotic lifeguards" to utilize this summer, which will help prevent people from drowning in the ocean. Jonathan Evans

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department will have four "robotic lifeguards" to utilize this summer, which will help prevent people from drowning in the ocean. Jonathan Evans