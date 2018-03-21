Two ingredients cause a two-year recall of two Carolina BBQ sauces

One of the most famed barbeque alchemists in the Carolinas recalled two years of two barbeque sauces Tuesday night for a potential food allergy problem.
Piggie Park Enterprises, the company rooted in the sauces and cooking of the late segregationist Maurice Bessinger, recalled all 18-ounce bottles of Maurice’s Southern Gold Honey Sauce and Gourmet Carolina Gold Honey Sauce manufactured between March 11, 2016 and March 11, 2018.
According to the recall notices, the company learned the powdered honey used in making the sauces contained wheat and soy. Neither is listed among the sauces’ ingredients. That’s a major issue to those allergic to wheat or soy.
“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat or soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” each notice warns.
The sauces could be ordered and shipped nationwide or bought in retail outlets in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.
Consumers who want to return bottles of the sauce can do so for a full refund. Those with questions can call the company at 1-888-990-0993, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments