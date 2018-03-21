Panthers kicked Graham Gano shows off his fashion sense and social media is having a ball.
Panthers kicked Graham Gano shows off his fashion sense and social media is having a ball. Twitter screenshot
Panthers kicked Graham Gano shows off his fashion sense and social media is having a ball. Twitter screenshot

Latest News

Carolina Panthers kicker spotted on Twitter in very peculiar pair of shorts

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

March 21, 2018 10:16 AM

Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano may have eclipsed Cam Newton when it comes to wearing crazy clothes.

Gano is known for his dry sense of humor on social media, but fans didn't know what to make of it Tuesday when he tweeted a photo of himself proudly modeling a pair of lion-patterned men's shorts. (Maybe, a swimsuit? Or boxers?)

"I tried these shorts on and my wife seemed embarrassed. I don’t see what the big deal is," Graham posted with the tweet.

Hundreds reacted on social media, and the response was quick, funny and less than flattering....although Gano did get a lot of compliments on his legs. (A Reddit discussion group was created to debate whether or not Gano shaves them.)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Among the reactions on Twitter:

"Those will scare away any and all women," posted Jimmy Traina.

"It's only embarrassing if you bought them. Your teammates may disagree," tweeted Norm Caudell.

"You live in an area of Charlotte where that’s completely acceptable," wrote Ken Prain Jr.

"Your wife is a smart woman! Listen to her," responded Mary George.

"Another drug test coming...," wrote Daniel Petterson.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police investigate suspicious package at Rock Hill SC post office

View More Video