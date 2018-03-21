More Videos

Hail pelts parts of Rock Hill Tuesday evening during flash storm

Flash hail storm in Fort Mill Tuesday

Fort Mill residents vote in school bond referendum

Cans left near Rock Hill post office leads to police, bomb squad response

Police investigate suspicious package at Rock Hill SC post office

New apartments and actual land preservation are in the Lancaster planning pipeline

Man charged in York County police shootings denied bond

In wake of school shooting, this Tega Cay girl finds a way to promote kindness

Students in Fort Mill, Rock Hill and York, Lancaster counties protest gun violence

Flash snowfall in Fort Mill!

Inseparable Lancaster couple, married 50 years, dies same day

Malcolm and Ginger Combs of Indian Land in Lancaster County, South Carolina, died Sunday on the same day after 50 years of marriage. The family said their life together was a storybook romance of love that ended together.
Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com
Hail the size of marbles fell around 7:40 p.m. on March 20, 2018, in Fort Mill, South Carolina in the midst of a thunderstorm. Hail fell for about five minutes. The National Weather Service issued a storm alert for York County.