Inseparable Lancaster couple, married 50 years, dies same day
Malcolm and Ginger Combs of Indian Land in Lancaster County, South Carolina, died Sunday on the same day after 50 years of marriage. The family said their life together was a storybook romance of love that ended together.
Andrew Dysadys@heraldonline.com
