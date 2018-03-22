Shocking video shows pedestrian hit by self-driving Uber

Footage released by police in Tempe, Arizona, shows the moment a female pedestrian pushing her bicycle was knocked down by a self-driving Uber car on March 18. The victim, 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, later died in the hospital from her injuries.
Tempe Police via Storyful
Flash hail storm in Fort Mill Tuesday

Hail the size of marbles fell around 7:40 p.m. on March 20, 2018, in Fort Mill, South Carolina in the midst of a thunderstorm. Hail fell for about five minutes. The National Weather Service issued a storm alert for York County.