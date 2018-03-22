Shocking video shows pedestrian hit by self-driving Uber
Footage released by police in Tempe, Arizona, shows the moment a female pedestrian pushing her bicycle was knocked down by a self-driving Uber car on March 18. The victim, 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, later died in the hospital from her injuries.
The Herald's Bret McCormick played a game of P.I.G. with Zeb Graham and RiKoya Anderson, the 2018 All-Area basketball players of the year. Learn more about Zeb and RiKoya and laugh at how terrible Bret is at basketball in this video.
Malcolm and Ginger Combs of Indian Land in Lancaster County, South Carolina, died Sunday on the same day after 50 years of marriage. The family said their life together was a storybook romance of love that ended together.
Residents in the Fort Mill school district went to the polls March 20, 2018, to decide a $190 million bond question. The district is asking residents to approve financing for three new schools and land for future schools to help keep up with rapid
Police responded to the rear of the U.S. Post Office on Black Street near downtown Rock Hill Tuesday morning after a postal employee saw a "suspicious package" on the sidewalk near the rear of the building. Rock Hill bomb squad responded and found
Hail from pea size in Lake Wylie to marble size in Fort Mill fell after 7 p.m. Tuesday night. The National Weather Service issued a storm alert around 7 p.m. For York County and the hail fell during a thunderstorm.
Red Ventures is looking to add four apartment buildings at a combined 260 units in the Indian Land panhandle of Lancaster County, South Carolina. Planners are also looking at a land preservation proposal.
Christian Thomas McCall, 47, charged in the shooting of for York County law enforcement officers, one fatally, was denied bond Friday, March 16, 2018, in York County court. McCall is charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder, domestic
Local students in public high schools in Fort Mill, Rock Hill and across York and Lancaster counties participated in #NationalStudentWalkout Day March 14, 2018 in protest of school shootings. #NeverAgain
Izzy, an 8 year-old girl in Tega Cay, South Carolina, decided after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High that the world needs more kindness. Now she's making it happen, one Tee at a time.
A 5-year-old boy in Rock Hill, South Carolina, was dropped off Monday at the wrong location after school. Tiera Flanagan, mother of the boy, said she was scared when her son was missing for almost two hours. She wants answers.
York Comprehensive High School baseball coach Eddie Tisdale and his cross-town rival coach, Clover's Hank Wofford, agree that a big rivalry game is exciting ahead of region play. The Cougars and Blue Eagles meet twice in the 2018 season, Wofford s