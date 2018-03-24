Charlotte students lead massive March For Our Lives rally against gun violence

Youths and adults packed Charlotte's First Ward Park Saturday morning demanding that politicians protect the innocence and safety of children from gun violence.

Teen organizers of Charlotte's March For Our Lives said their innocence has been denied them, as a generation born in the aftermath of the 1999 Columbine school shooting and exposed to steady reports of mass shootings ever since.





Criss Berke, a freshman at Marvin Ridge High School in Union County, and her twin sister, Ella, survived the Sandy Hook shooting as fourth graders. A gunman killed 20 children and six adults at their school in Newton, Conn. in 2012. "It is time to fix this disgraceful issue so my generation can do our very best to learn and grow," Criss Berke said.

Her sister added, "We are America's future. Our lives are worth more than the NRA and getting elected."

Rallies in Charlotte, Mooresville, Hickory and Rock Hill are among more than 800 such events taking place worldwide on Saturday. At least two buses from Charlotte headed to Washington, D.C., for the biggest march, led by survivors of the Parkland shooting and supported by an array of celebrities and business executives.





Charlotte organizers say they were horrified by the latest, in which 17 students and faculty were gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Fla. And they are inspired by the leadership of the Stoneman Douglas survivors to speak up for change.

Maddie Syfert, a senior from Myers Park High School and an organizer of the event, thanked politicians who support the movement but said none will speak today because: "It is time for politicians to start listening to us."

Carly Lerner, a senior at Charlotte Country Day, read the names of the victims from Parkland.





Mike Wirth, a professor at Queens University of Charlotte, said his cousin, Meadow Pollack, was one of the victims from last month's shooting in Florida. "It's our chance now to be proactive, instead of reactive," Wirth said.

And he added, "The day I'm asked to carry a gun into my classroom is the last day I'd consider myself a teacher."

Signs at the Charlotte rally included, "I Can't Study If I'm Dead," "Books are school supplies, not bullets," "Never Again" and "It could have been me."

Students from Charlotte-Mecklenburg's Myers Park and Hough high schools, Marvin Ridge High and the private Charlotte Country Day School organized the event in uptown Charlotte, which started at First Ward Park. The group planned to march about 10 blocks to Marshall Park around 11:30.





In Washington, some of the Charlotte-area youth and adults will sport "evil eye gloves" created by the Lib-CLT Stitch and Bitch knitting group. The gloves, which knitters across the country churned out for the march, are designed to create "a sea of eyes" that let elected officials know people are watching them.

"They are mini-works of art," said Rachel Hewitt, who chartered a 54-seat bus scheduled to arrive in Washington early Saturday morning.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $3 million for the national movement, and singers Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, and Demi Lovato have announced plans to participate in Washington, Education Week reported.

The North Carolina NAACP also chartered a bus to take marchers from Greensboro, Fayetteville and Laurinburg to the Washington event.

Amya Burse, a student at Charlotte's Rocky River High, headed to Washington with her family on Friday, hoping to be part of a historic event. She said she wants to make sure lawmakers understand the public pressure won't ease until there's significant action on gun control and school safety.

Brooke Rooker of Charlotte, who was bringing her two high-school daughters to the Charlotte march, said before the event that she has been working since the Feb. 14 Stoneman Douglas shooting to create a website, neveragainabcs.org, that will help students and adults sustain their work after Saturday's march ends. She's encouraging people to create Never Again Action Teams and take part in #NotMeMondays to hold weekly planning and update sessions.