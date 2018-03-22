SC students injured as falling tree crashes onto Greenville school bus

Five Greenville students were injured after their school bus was hit by a falling tree Wednesday afternoon, according to a school district spokeswoman.
Of the six students on the Southside High School bus, five were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, spokeswoman Elizabeth Brotherton said.
Two students stayed at a hospital overnight, Brotherton said. The sixth student and the bus driver were not injured, according to the Greenville News.
A dead pine tree uprooted and fell on top of the bus at about 5:30 p.m., according to the News.
Students' parents were notified by the school district, according to Fox Carolina.
As of Thursday, the students and bus driver had not returned to school, Brotherton said.
The bus crash is the second one this week; Tuesday, a Greenville County Schools bus carrying special needs students collided with a tractor trailer, according to WYFF. Four special needs students from Sara Collins Elementary School and Washington Center were aboard the bus, but no one was seriously injured.
