York County board certifies Tega Cay election results

Elections officials in York County, South Carolina certified the election for a new city council member in the city of Tega Cay. Officials took less than an hour Thursday morning to certify results from the March 20, 2018 election.
John Marks
Flash hail storm in Fort Mill Tuesday

Hail the size of marbles fell around 7:40 p.m. on March 20, 2018, in Fort Mill, South Carolina in the midst of a thunderstorm. Hail fell for about five minutes. The National Weather Service issued a storm alert for York County.