Rock Hill food pantry shelter was destroyed in storm

Mary Roseborough has been feeding the Rock Hill community for almost 20 years through her non-profit at the Love N Cherish Family Center Food Pantry. But after recent storms, the food pantry is left without shelter.
Hannah Smoot
Rock Hill agency aims to help domestic violence victims

For York, Lancaster and Chester County residents suffering from domestic violence, Safe Passage in Rock Hill provides shelter, guidance and advocacy. The agency helps provide counseling services, emergency shelter and connection to local resources.

Flash hail storm in Fort Mill Tuesday

Hail the size of marbles fell around 7:40 p.m. on March 20, 2018, in Fort Mill, South Carolina in the midst of a thunderstorm. Hail fell for about five minutes. The National Weather Service issued a storm alert for York County.