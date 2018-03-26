Steve Lough poses in clown makeup. Lough, a candidate for Congress in SC's 5th District, worked as a clown for Ringling Brothers circus.
Steve Lough poses in clown makeup. Lough, a candidate for Congress in SC's 5th District, worked as a clown for Ringling Brothers circus.
Steve Lough poses in clown makeup. Lough, a candidate for Congress in SC's 5th District, worked as a clown for Ringling Brothers circus.

Latest News

This candidate isn't clowning around: SC clown running for Congress

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

March 26, 2018 11:55 AM

This clown wants your vote for Congress.

In this case, that isn't a negative description. Steve Lough, a candidate for Congress in South Carolina's 5th District, is a former professional clown for the Ringling Brothers circus.

Lough is leaning into his unusual resume, appearing in clown makeup in a promotional photo and registering the domain name ClownForCongress.com.

"They joke that the president and Congress are all clowns," Lough said in announcing his candidacy. "Well, in my professional opinion, they are the worst clowns I've ever seen."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A Democrat, Lough says he wants to use his clowning to promote universal access to health care and the need to reform U.S. gun laws. The Camden native says the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School hit him hard because, at the time, he was working in North Carolina schools as part of anti-bullying initiative.

"For the next six months, I couldn't sleep, felt depressed, and every time I worked with a 6-year-old volunteer in the show, I was reminded of the horror of that day in Newtown," Lough said. "When none of our gun laws changed, I got mad."

Lough says he graduated from both Dartmouth College and Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Clown College. He said he volunteered for Barack Obama's presidential campaigns in 2008 and 2012, and Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders' bid for the Democratic nomination in 2016.

Two other Democrats have filed to run against GOP incumbent U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill, in the 5th District race. Also in the race are Archie Parnell, who narrowly lost to Norman in a 2017 special election, and Mark Ali of Rock Hill.

More Videos

Fort Mill Moose fingerprint children and elderly for parents in case they go missing

Fort Mill Moose fingerprint children and elderly for parents in case they go missing

Pause
Comeback of downtown Fort Mill continues with Southern Sugar

Comeback of downtown Fort Mill continues with Southern Sugar

Yogis find zen, cuddles with goats at Critter Creek Farm's goat yoga classes in Rock Hill

Yogis find zen, cuddles with goats at Critter Creek Farm's goat yoga classes in Rock Hill

Injured York County Sheriff's officer: 'it's good for us to give a little bit back'

Injured York County Sheriff's officer: 'it's good for us to give a little bit back'

What brought Mike Drummond out of retirement to become York Prep's AD?

What brought Mike Drummond out of retirement to become York Prep's AD?

Rock Hill food pantry shelter was destroyed in storm

Rock Hill food pantry shelter was destroyed in storm

Rock Hill agency aims to help domestic violence victims

Rock Hill agency aims to help domestic violence victims

York County board certifies Tega Cay election results

York County board certifies Tega Cay election results

A game of P.I.G. with The Herald's 2018 All-Area basketball players of the year

A game of P.I.G. with The Herald's 2018 All-Area basketball players of the year

Shocking video shows pedestrian hit by self-driving Uber

Shocking video shows pedestrian hit by self-driving Uber

Don't let the clown makeup and funny clothes fool you. These bullfighters are in hand-to-horn combat with almost 600 bulls during the run of the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo. It's serious business as these athletes save one bull rider after another Joyce Marshalljlmarshall@star-telegram.com

  Comments  