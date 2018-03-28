HS roundup: South Pointe bags 2 baseball region wins, Collie smacks a pair of HRs

BASEBALL

Indian Land 6, Camden 2

Indian Land took a 3-0 lead after two innings and went on to topple Camden 6-2 in a Region 4-3A game at Indian Land Tuesday night.

Indian Land made the most of six hits in collecting the win and wrapping up the region title. Lawson Otte led Indian Land with two hits and two RBI. Nolan Bolt pitched a complete game to earn the win. He struck out six.

Indian Land is 10-3 overall and 6-0 in the region.

McBee 8, Lewisville 5





McBee defeated Lewisville 8-5 in a Region 2A game at Richburg Tuesday night. Lewisville is 9-4 overall and 3-3 in the region.

Blythewood 7, Fort Mill 3 (8)

Blythewood got 13 hits and toppled Fort Mill 7-3 in extra innings in a non-region game at Fort Mill Tuesday night.

Blythewood broke a 3-3 tie with a four-run rally in the top of the eighth to take the win. Fort Mill is 7-5 overall on the year.

Richland Northeast 9, York 8 (11)

Richland Northeast edged York 9-8 in a Region 3-4A game at Richland Northeast Tuesday night.

Richland Northeast trailed 8-4 heading to the bottom of the seventh. They scored four runs to tie it, and then won it in extra innings York is 5-6 overall and 3-2 in region play.

Fairfield Central 7, Chester 5

Fairfield Central edged Chester 7-5 in a Region 4-3A game at Fairfield Central Tuesday night.

Chester is 4-7 overall and 3-3 in region play.

Northwestern 10, Nation Ford 0

Northwestern took a 7-0 lead after two innings and cruised to a 10-0 victory over Nation Ford in a Region 4-5A game at Northwestern Monday night.

Joel Haney led Northwestern with two hits, while Rob Hughes drove in three runs to aid the winning cause. Hughes pitched a complete game and got the win. He struck out four. Bradley Bott took the loss for Nation Ford.

Northwestern is 10-1 in all games and 4-0 in the region. Nation Ford is 7-5 in all games and 5-2 in region action.

Rock Hill 6, Clover 0

Rock Hill scored five runs in the third to take a 5-0 lead and went on to beat Clover 6-0 in a Region 4-5A game at Rock Hill Monday night.

Allen Coye led Rock Hill with a pair of hits and drove in two runs. Garrett Gwin added one hit and an RBI for Rock Hill. Bo Brooks led Clover with two hits. R. J. Petit picked up the win for Rock Hill. He struck out 11. Michael Kramer took the loss for Clover.

Rock Hill is 10-4 overall and 2-2 in the region. Clover is 4-9 overall and winless in seven outings in the region.

South Pointe 4, York 1

South Pointe 6, Lancaster 0

The Stallions pulled off two important region wins, beating York Monday night and Lancaster Tuesday.

South Pointe topped York 4-1 in a Region 3-4A game at York Monday night.

Dreu Bodiford led South Pointe with two hits. Adam Foxx added one hit and drove in a run. Ty Good pitched a completed game and got the win. He allowed only three hits and struck out 13.

Tuesday night South Pointe scored six runs in the sixth inning and topped Lancaster 6-0 in a Region 3-4A game at South Pointe Tuesday night.

Bodiford led Bradley Rudisill's club with two hits and one RBI. Ty'ren Turner added a pair of hits, while Jared Bascio got one hit and drove in two runs.

Turner pitched a complete game, striking out seven, and picked up the win.

South Pointe is 6-6 in all games and 4-1 in the region. Lancaster is 6-10 overall and 2-7 in region action.

SOFTBALL

Lewisville 2, McBee 0

Lewisville scored two runs in the third inning and made it stand up for a 2-0 win over McBee in a Region 2A contest at Richburg Tuesday night.

Lexi Odom got the first run for Lewisville with a home run. Amber Bass singled later in the frame and came home on Chloe Thomas' base hit to make it 2-0. Thomas tossed a complete game and allowed only two hits to record the win.

Lewisville is 14-2 in all games and perfect in six outings and in first place in the region.

York 22, Richland Northeast 3

York scored 13 runs in the first inning and routed Richland 22-3 in a Region 3-4A contest at Richland Northeast Tuesday night.

York is 8-5 in all games and 3-2 in region play.

Fort Mill 13, Nation Ford 3

Fort Mill defeated Nation Ford 13-3 in a Region 4-5A game at Nation Ford Monday night. Lauren Collie led Fort Mill with three hits, including a pair of home runs, and seven RBI.

Fort Mill is 9-3 overall and 3-0 in the region. Nation Ford is 3-3 in all games and 1-2 in region play.

Northwestern 6, Rock Hill 2

Northwestern defeated Rock Hill 6-2 in a Region 4-5A game at Rock Hill Tuesday night.

Northwestern broke a 2-2 tie with four runs in the top of the seventh for the victory. Victoria Helm led Northwestern with two hits. Morgan Neeland added one hit and drove in two runs, while Maggee Sexton got one hit and one RBI.

Bre Chambers pitched a complete game to get the win. She allowed only three hits and struck out 13.

Northwestern is 4-5 in all games and 2-2 in region play. Rock Hill is 0-7 overall and 0-5 in the region.

Lancaster 3, South Pointe 1

Lancaster defeated South Pointe 3-1 in a Region 3-4A game at Lancaster Tuesday night.

Isabella Dunn took the loss for South Pointe despite tossing a complete game and allowing only two hits, while striking out seven. Kayt Houston led South Pointe with a home run, and Christiana Scott added a single.

Lancaster is 12-1 overall and 8-0 in the region. South Pointe is 7-3 in all games and 4-2 in region action.

Indian Land 11, Chester 1

Indian Land defeated Chester 11-1 in a Region 4-3A contest at Chester Tuesday night. Indian Land is 5-3 overall and 4-0 in region play. Chester is 2-4 overall and 2-2 in the region.

Olympic 6, Lewisville 4

Olympic topped Lewisville 6-4 in a non-region game at Richburg Monday night. Lewisville is 13-2 overall on the year.

Clover 11, Rock Hill 2

Clover toppled Rock Hill 11-2 in a Region 4-5A game at Rock Hill Monday night. Clover is 4-5 in all games and 4-0 in the region. Rock Hill is 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the region.

BOYS' SOCCER

Nation Ford 3, Northwestern 2

Nation Ford edged Northwestern 3-2 in a Region 4-5A match at Northwestern Tuesday night.

After the teams played a 2-2 tie through regulation and two overtimes, Nation Ford won on penalty kicks. Martin Cruz nailed the game winning shot for Nation Ford. Nation Ford is 11-2 in all games and 2-0 in the region. Northwestern is 7-3 in all games and 1-1 in region play.

Clover 3, Rock Hill 1

Clover erased a 1-0 deficit with three goals in the final 14 minutes and toppled Rock Hill 3-1 in a Region 4-5A match at Rock Hill Tuesday night.

Sam Cable scored Rock Hill's only goal early in the second half, but Clover rallied to take the win throughs goals from Alec Nelson and Brandon Malcolm. Clover is 7-4 overall and 1-2 in the region. Rock Hill is 9-6 in all games and 0-2 in region action.

South Pointe 2, Lancaster 0

South Pointe scored a pair of goals in the first half and defeated Lancaster 2-0 in a Region 3-4A match at South Pointe Tuesday night. South Pointe is 6-6 in all games and 4-1 in the region. Lancaster is 5-6 overall and 4-3 in region play.

York 8, Richland Northeast 1

York routed Richland Northeast 8-1 in a Region 3-4A match at Richland Northeast Tuesday night.

Max Haynes led York with three goals. Jason Lopez and Sean Walsh added two goals each and Beck Johnston scored once. York is 6-5-1 in all games and 5-0 in the region.

Chapin 2, Fort Mill 0

Chapin defeated Fort Mill 2-0 in a non-region match at Chapin Tuesday night. Fort Mill is 5-5 on the year.

Indian Land 4, Chester 0

Indian Land scored two goals in each half and toppled Chester 4-0 in a Region 4-3A match at Chester Tuesday night. Indian Land is 8-3-1 overall and 4-0 in the region. Chester is 6-4 in all games and 2-3 in region play.

GIRLS' SOCCER

York 6, Richland Northeast 0

York defeated Richland Northeast 6-0 in a Region 3-4A match at Richland Northeast Tuesday night.

Aubrey Mowrey led York with five goals and Maggie McSwain added one to the winning cause. McSwain, Jade Consalvei and Alandria Pendergrass each had one assist for York. Haylee Myrup was in the net for York and recorded the shutout.

York is 9-3 overall and 6-0 in the region.

Nation Ford 2, Northwestern 0

Nation Ford scored one goal in each half and topped Northwestern 2-0 in a Region 4-5A match at Nation Ford Tuesday night. Nation Ford is 5-4 in all games and 0-2 in the region. Northwestern is 10-4 overall and 0-2 in region play.

Fort Mill 2, South Mecklenburg 1

Fort Mill edged South Mecklenburg 2-1 in a non-region match at Fort Mill Tuesday night. Fort Mill is 7-2-2 overall on the year.

Clover 8, Rock Hill 0

Clover scored six goals in the second half and pulled away for an 8-0 win over Rock Hill in a Region 4-5A match at Clover Tuesday night. Clover is 13-1 overall and 2-1 in the region. Rock Hill is 2-7-1 in all games and 0-2 in region action.

South Pointe 6, Lancaster 1

South Pointe toppled Lancaster 6-1 in a Region 3-4A match at Lancaster Tuesday night. Zoe Kennedy bagged four goals for the Stallions, while Adisan Funke and Faith Murillo added the other two.

South Pointe is 5-6 in all games and 4-1 in region action.

Indian Land 11, Chester 0

Indian Land routed Chester 11-0 in a Region 4-3A match at Indian Land Tuesday night. Indian Land is 11-2-1 overall and 6-0 in region play. Chester is 3-7 in all games and 2-3 in the region.

York 6, Lancaster 0

York scored three goals in each half and defeated Lancaster 6-0 in a Region 3-4A match at Lancaster Monday night.

Aubrey Mowery led York with three goals. Kinley McManis, Mercedes Beasley, and Hailey Crowley added one goal each for York. York is 8-3 overall and 5-0 in region play. Lancaster is 6-5 in all games and 4-3 in the region.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Byrnes 8, Clover 4

Byrnes defeated Clover 8-4 in a non-region game at Clover Tuesday night. Clover is 3-8 overall on the year.

Nation Ford 12, Cuthbertson 8

Nation Ford defeated Cuthbertson 12-8 in a non-region game at Nation Ford Monday night. Nation Ford is 6-4 overall on the year.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Fort Mill 19, Christ The King 0

Fort Mill routed Christ The King 19-0 in a non-region game Tuesday night at Cox Mill. Fort Mill is 8-2 on the year.

Spartanburg 12, Nation Ford 7

Spartanburg took an 8-3 lead at halftime and went on to defeat Nation Ford 12-7 in a non-region game at Spartanburg Tuesday night. Nation Ford is 2-7 overall on the year.

Fort Mill 15, South Mecklenburg 1

Fort Mill bested South Mecklenburg 15-1 in a non-region game at Fort Mill Monday night.

BOYS' TENNIS

Nation Ford 5, Fort Mill 1

Nation Ford toppled Fort Mill 5-1 in a Region 4-5A match at Fort Mill Monday afternoon. Nation Ford took over first place in the region with the win.

Lancaster 4, Rock Hill 3

Lancaster edged Rock Hill 4-3 in a non-region match at Rock Hill Monday afternoon.

BOYS' GOLF

York 173, South Pointe 182

York defeated South Pointe by nine strokes in a Region 3-4A match at Spring Lake Golf Club Tuesday afternoon. York's Landon Joye carded a 41 to earn medalist honors for the match.

York - Landon Joye 41, Cam Olson 43, Bryson Benfield 44, Tyler Ellis 45.

South Pointe - Jack Gettys 43, Issac Harvell 46, Logan Graig 46, Justin Harrington 47.





Rock Hill 152, Fort Mill 161, Clover 180

Rock Hill won a three-way Region 4-5A match at Rock Hill Country Club Monday afternoon.

TRACK

Rock Hill sweeps Nation Ford

Rock Hill won a pair of Region 4-5A track meets against Nation Ford at Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon.

The Rock Hill boys defeated Nation Ford 101-40, and the Rock Hill girls toppled Nation Ford 79-62. Both Rock Hill teams are 4-0 on the year overall and 3-0 in the region.