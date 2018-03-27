The 'no's' take the vote in Indian Land

Nearly 90 percent of voters who cast ballots to decide whether to incorporate Indian Land voted "no" Tuesday, March 27, 2018. The Lancaster County, S.C. residents who voted "no" said their decision came down to taxes and "governmental layering."
Rock Hill agency aims to help domestic violence victims

Rock Hill agency aims to help domestic violence victims

For York, Lancaster and Chester County residents suffering from domestic violence, Safe Passage in Rock Hill provides shelter, guidance and advocacy. The agency helps provide counseling services, emergency shelter and connection to local resources.

Flash hail storm in Fort Mill Tuesday

Flash hail storm in Fort Mill Tuesday

Hail the size of marbles fell around 7:40 p.m. on March 20, 2018, in Fort Mill, South Carolina in the midst of a thunderstorm. Hail fell for about five minutes. The National Weather Service issued a storm alert for York County.