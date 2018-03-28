Lindsey Graham blasts justice who wants to repeal Second Amendment

South Carolina's Sen. Lindsey Graham has some harsh words for a retired Supreme Court justice who wants to repeal the Second Amendment.
On Tuesday, the New York Times published a column by former Supreme Court justice John Paul Stevens calling for the repeal of the amendment. Stevens said a change to the U.S. Constitution is necessary so the federal and state governments can pass more effective gun control measures.
Graham did not have much sympathy for that view.
"Like every American, Justice Stevens is entitled to his opinion," Graham said in a statement, "but I am very glad he is now retired. And I have zero intention of following his counsel."
"In fact, statements like this epitomize out-of-touch liberals who do not appreciate the important role the Second Amendment has played — and continues to play — in our nation."
Stevens, who retired from the nation's highest court in 2010 after 35 years, said he was inspired by the March for Our Lives rallies in Washington, DC, and other cities on Saturday. Those rallies saw mostly young people call for changes to the country's gun laws in response to recent mass shootings.
Stevens also dissented from a 2006 Supreme Court decision that ruled the Second Amendment protects the individual right to own a gun.
"For over 200 years after the adoption of the Second Amendment, it was uniformly understood as not placing any limit on either federal or state authority to enact gun control legislation," Stevens wrote.
"Overturning that decision via a constitutional amendment to get rid of the Second Amendment would be simple and would do more to weaken the NRA’s ability to stymie legislative debate and block constructive gun control legislation than any other available option."
But Graham said Tuesday Stevens' column emphasized the importance of who gets to choose the makeup of the Supreme Court.
"It makes me appreciate President Trump's nomination and the Senate's confirmation of Justice (Neil) Gorsuch even more," Graham wrote.
