Investigation into child porn network uncovered SC man with more than 8,000 images

A South Carolina man could spend a long time behind bars for his involvement in a child pornography sharing network.
William F. Haynes, 61, pleaded guilty in federal court to possession of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Beth Drake.
The Easley man was indicted in December 2017 following an investigation of a file-sharing network used by individuals with an interest in child pornography, Drakes office said. An undercover officer downloaded images that Haynes had available for sharing.
Law enforcement found more than 8,000 images of child pornography after seizing electronic devices from Haynes, Drake's office reported. Agents found images of children under the age of 18, and some prepubescent, engaged in the lascivious display of the genitals and sexual activity.
Haynes can be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison, with supervised release for the rest of his life. He can also be fined up to $250,000, plus a special assessment of $100.
