Rep. Ralph Norman talks Trump's tariffs, 'best of both worlds'
Many South Carolinians may have been concerned after President Trump announced tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. Congressman Ralph Norman of Rock Hill said he was originally opposed to the proposed tariffs, but has come around to the idea.
Nearly 90 percent of voters who cast ballots to decide whether to incorporate Indian Land voted "no" Tuesday, March 27, 2018. The Lancaster County, S.C. residents who voted "no" said their decision came down to taxes and "governmental layering."
Southern Sugar on Main Street in Fort Mill, South Carolina is another example of the resurgence of the town's downtown area. The Restaurant features baked goods, coffee, wine, craft beer and brunch. One of the owners is a Fort Mill High graduate.
The Fort Mill Area Moose Lodge fingerprinted and photographed children and senior adults Sunday and handed over the information to family members. The information is meant to aid law enforcement if a child or a vulnerable adult is missing.
York County Sheriff's deputy Sgt. Buddy Brown threw out the first pitch Saturday at the York County Athletic Association's little league season kickoff. Brown was injured in January during a domestic violence call that turned into a shootout.
The Herald's Bret McCormick played a game of P.I.G. with Zeb Graham and RiKoya Anderson, the 2018 All-Area basketball players of the year. Learn more about Zeb and RiKoya and laugh at how terrible Bret is at basketball in this video.
For York, Lancaster and Chester County residents suffering from domestic violence, Safe Passage in Rock Hill provides shelter, guidance and advocacy. The agency helps provide counseling services, emergency shelter and connection to local resources.
Elections officials in York County, South Carolina certified the election for a new city council member in the city of Tega Cay. Officials took less than an hour Thursday morning to certify results from the March 20, 2018 election.
Mary Roseborough has been feeding the Rock Hill community for almost 20 years through her non-profit at the Love N Cherish Family Center Food Pantry. But after recent storms, the food pantry is left without shelter.
Footage released by police in Tempe, Arizona, shows the moment a female pedestrian pushing her bicycle was knocked down by a self-driving Uber car on March 18. The victim, 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, later died in the hospital from her injuries.
Malcolm and Ginger Combs of Indian Land in Lancaster County, South Carolina, died Sunday on the same day after 50 years of marriage. The family said their life together was a storybook romance of love that ended together.
Rock Hill SC police officers responded to a report of a suspicious package at the Rock Hill Post Office Tuesday morning. The bomb squad also reported to the scene between Wilson and Hagins Streets on Black Street.