Rock Hill's Jackson's Cafeteria serving last meals April 1

The Rock Hill location of Jackson's Cafeteria is going out of business after 20 years and will close April 1. The owner of the popular Heckle Boulevard restaurant blamed rising taxes for the decision.
Cheyenne Walsh
The 'no's' take the vote in Indian Land

Latest News

Nearly 90 percent of voters who cast ballots to decide whether to incorporate Indian Land voted "no" Tuesday, March 27, 2018. The Lancaster County, S.C. residents who voted "no" said their decision came down to taxes and "governmental layering."

Rock Hill agency aims to help domestic violence victims

Local

For York, Lancaster and Chester County residents suffering from domestic violence, Safe Passage in Rock Hill provides shelter, guidance and advocacy. The agency helps provide counseling services, emergency shelter and connection to local resources.