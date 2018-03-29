Getaway driver in Lake Wylie murders asks judge to let her voice be heard

Briana Johnson, shown outside a 2015 court hearing, was sentenced to 13 years in prison Thursday in connection with the 2014 killings of Doug and Debbie London. Johnson was the get-away driver the night her gang boyfriend, Malcolm Hartley, shot and killed the Londons inside their Lake Wylie, S.C., home. She later provided key evidence to the FBI that helped lead to the arrest of 12 United Blood Nation members. Observer staff